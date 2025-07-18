Unique stipulation to return for Roman Reigns' match at SummerSlam 2025? Ex-WWE star makes a bold pitch

Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE and saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on this week's Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) has pitched the idea of the Original Tribal Chief being involved in a Handicap Match at SummerSlam 2025.

Roman Reigns went on a hiatus following a vicious attack by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. While The Visionary is injured, Breakker, alongside Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed, has been trying to dominate the men's division on the red brand's show.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling Podcast, the former Aiden English pitched the idea of the Original Tribal Chief facing Breakker and Reed in a Handicap Match at The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey. Handicap matches have become unique, as management doesn't often book too many bouts around the particular gimmick.

"No, I don't think so; he gets inserted into a three-way match or whatever. Honestly, at SummerSlam, re-establish Roman Reigns, unfortunately, maybe at the expense of The Vision [Seth Rollins' faction]... Roman versus both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a handicap match. I mean, Roman's going to win,'' he said. [From 01:02:10 to 01:02:40]

Seth Rollins breaks character following Roman Reigns' return on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were reportedly set to cross paths heading into SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey. Unfortunately, The Visionary's injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta threw a wrench in those plans.

Meanwhile, the former WWE World Champion recently made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show as a guest host. During this, he broke character and praised the Original Tribal Chief's in-ring work following his epic return on Monday Night RAW.

"[Roman's] attention to detail, his fluidity, but mostly the consistency at a very high level. That is hard to do. So, as someone who is my rival, I'll give him the credit he deserves. He's been consistently fantastic at a very great level for a long time," Rollins said. [5:32-5:50]

It'll be interesting to see if The Visionary's injury is real or part of a storyline heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025.

