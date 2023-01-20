Unnamed wrestler claimed that WWE is pushing 25-year-old star as the "next John Cena" (Exclusive)

To be compared to the level of John Cena, WWE must think very highly of a superstar. Vince Russo revealed that an unnamed WWE superstar claimed that WWE is pushing 25-year-old Austin Theory as the next Cena.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo recalled a recent conversation he had with wrestling legend Disco Inferno. Inferno, whose real name is Glenn Gilbertti, works in the Sapphire Gentleman's Club in Las Vegas, said that an unnamed WWE superstar visited and spoke to him.

Russo revealed that the unnamed superstar said that WWE is looking to push Austin Theory as the next Cena:

"Bro, as a shoot, me and Disco [Inferno] had a conversation. The guy said to him, as a shoot, they are looking at Austin Theory, they are saying he's the next John Cena. And I'm like 'ok bro, that's fine', they're looking at Theory as the next John Cena. They ain't booking him like the next Cena, bro. That's where I'm losing the disconnect, bro". [0:48 - 1:20]

Russo seemed perplexed at the idea that WWE looks at Theory as the next Cena, yet never treats him as such:

"How do you think so highly of this guy and he's going out there every week getting punked out? Even when Cena started, I don't ever remember the dude getting punked out." [1:21 - 1:35]

What is in store for John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

John Cena hasn't had a conventional WrestleMania match in years. His last few outings were between 2018 and 2020. In 2018, he wrestled a brief match against The Undertaker, getting squashed in under three minutes. In 2019, he returned for a segment as The Doctor of Thuganomics. In 2020, he lost to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match - a cinematic bout that didn't follow the conventional wrestling rules.

However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that WWE's plan is still for him to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, despite rumors that his opponent could be Logan Paul.

