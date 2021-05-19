"Unprofessional" - Shinsuke Nakamura gets honest about how Brock Lesnar was in NJPW

Shinsuke Nakamura recently appeared on Renee Paquette's 'Oral Sessions' podcast, and the SmackDown superstar spoke about his working relationship with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar had a brief stint in Japan between 2005-2007 following his first WWE departure. As is the case with most foreign imports, The Beast Incarnate was given a healthy push by NJPW. He captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match against Kazuyuki Fujita and Masa Chono.

Lesnar also faced Shinsuke Nakamura during his time at NJPW. He successfully defended the IWGP title against the King of Strong Style at NJPW's Toukon Shidou Chapter 1 show in January 2006.

Brock Lesnar also teamed up with Nakamura in February that year before competing in two more title matches for NJPW.

The Beast Incarnate's NJPW run wasn't devoid of controversy as he left the company with the title. When asked about the backstage reaction to Lesnar's actions, Shinsuke Nakamura reacted with just one word - "unprofessional."

Brock Lesnar was stripped of the title by NJPW in June 2006 due to visa issues, and the former WWE star was unhappy with the situation.

He walked away from NJPW with the title, and even though the company booked a tournament to crown a new titleholder, Lesnar held on to the physical belt for several months.

Brock Lesnar eventually dropped the IWGP title a year later to Kurt Angle for Antonio Inoki's IGF (Inoki Genome Federation) promotion.

Shinsuke Nakamura would love to face Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar might have ended his Japanese excursion on a sour note, but he got to spend some quality in-ring time with Shinsuke Nakamura. The popular SmackDown talent added that he would be ready to face Lesnar again in WWE if the opportunity came his way.

"If I have the opportunity, of course," revealed Nakamura when asked about a potential WWE match against Brock Lesnar.

Shinsuke Nakamura is back to being a babyface on the Blue brand, and 2021 could be a potentially fruitful year for the respected veteran.

