"Unreal" - Top wrestler appears at show after fight with paralysis; Natalya responds

Like everybody else watching, Natalya was inspired to see a top wrestler appear at a show after a five-month battle with paralysis. The superstar managed to stand up and walk, and the veteran WWE star's reaction was "unreal."

The name in question is the 29-year-old star Chris Bey of TNA. In case you didn't know, on October 27, 2024, during a tag team match with his partner Ace Austina against The Hardy Boyz, Bey suffered what he described as a "life-altering" injury as he faced instant paralysis. As a result, he underwent surgery fusing his neck and spinal cord and managed to make it out safely. The entire wrestling community rallied in support of him.

In a recent event, "BEYnefitforBey" by Future Stars of Wrestling, Chris Bey stunned everyone by walking to the ring with his girlfriend, Brittnie Brooks. Natalya had an emotional response to the incredible moment:

Natalya seemingly hinted at a character change post-RAW a couple of weeks ago

The multi-decade veteran is considered one of the biggest support systems for young talent in the locker room, but a couple of weeks ago, she teased a major turn.

The young Maxxine Dupri was looking for feedback from Natalya, who left her on "read" in their messages. When speaking face-to-face in the post-RAW segment from March 10, Natalya was very dismissive of Maxxine and seemed to want very little to do with her despite showing her support and affection in the past.

It's a shame the segment happened after RAW went off the air because it was a good bit of character development from Maxxine's standpoint. After having been told off by Candice LeRae, who turned heel by berating Maxxine, the latter was also betrayed by her closest friend Ivy Nile, who showed unwavering support to American Made—Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

If this is another friend she loses via a betrayal, it should be shown on TV as it gives fans a good reason to get behind Dupri. It's a nice bit of character-building that's subtly being done in the background.

