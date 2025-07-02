With Dominik Mysterio already holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the Women's Tag Team Title also with the stable, The Judgment Day has cemented itself as the top faction on Monday Night RAW. And the latest edition of the red brand's show saw the stable add more gold to its ranks.
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh beat The New Day to clinch the World Tag Team Championship. Balor hit a Coup de Grâce on Xavier Woods to help the duo win tag team gold for the second time.
While fans saw Dominik celebrate with Finn and JD on the entrance ramp, WWE has released the backstage footage of his reaction on Instagram after his stablemates won the match.
"Back home to The Judgment Day, where they belong. More gold, more gold," Mysterio can be seen saying in the video.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
You can watch the video below.
Notably, Dominik's reaction showed how excited he was for his stablemates, despite there being tension within the faction in recent weeks. Dominik, in particular, has not been on great terms with Balor over the past few months.
As a result of what happened on RAW, The Judgment Day now holds three championships across divisions. With Liv Morgan out of action, Raquel Rodriguez now shares the Women's Tag Team Title with Roxanne Perez.
Balor and McDonagh first won tag team gold in June 2024 when they defeated The Miz and R-Truth on an episode of RAW. The duo eventually dropped the title to The War Raiders in December.
WWE Superstar Finn Balor celebrates tag team title win with a new nickname
Before he joined forces with JD McDonagh for tag team action, Finn Balor held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside former Judgment Day member Damian Priest twice.
To mark his latest title win, Balor posted a message on X, where he gave himself a new nickname.
"Throw up a W for Winn Bálor," he wrote.
Balor and McDonagh will hope for another extended title reign, but they will have The New Day and other teams on RAW lurking for a shot at their gold. It will be fascinating to see how their reign pans out.
A top WWE star is missing in action