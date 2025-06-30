[Unseen footage] Angry fan LOUDLY screams "Fu*k you" at female WWE star at Night of Champions

A fan attending WWE Night of Champions wasn't happy with a female star's clapback. Jade Cargill had a verbal exchange with a fan that ended with him yelling profanities at her.

At WWE Night of Champions, Jade Cargill took on Asuka in the Queen of the Ring Tournament finals. In the end, Cargill defeated The Empress of Tomorrow and became the 2025 Queen of the Ring. Now, she will compete against Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Title at SummerSlam.

After her win, Jade Cargill headed backstage while interacting with fans near the entrance. An aggressive fan began booing her loudly, and in response, Cargill told him to boo his mother. This didn't sit well with the fan, and he yelled "Fu*k you" at her as she headed to the back.

Check out the insane footage below:

Was the fan who demanded an apology from CM Punk planted by WWE?

Before WWE Night of Champions 2025, a fan demanded an apology from CM Punk during the kickoff show. Punk responded with a lengthy message to the fans in attendance and apologized for his profane tweet bashing Saudi Arabia back in 2020.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio later shared his thoughts on the exchange and alleged that the fan was planted by the Stamford-based promotion.

“That obviously, you know, that obviously was planted… I mean that never, you know what I mean? It was, it’s, it’s really interesting how, you know, they, whatever it was, you know, obviously somebody wanted him to apologize and he did because he’s, he’s not exactly the apologetic type for one thing. I thought he came off just horrible… They made him apologize." [H/T Ringside News]

After Punk apologized to the fans, he jumped down the ramp and approached the fan who had demanded an apology from him. He then shared a heartfelt conversation with the fan, and the two hugged it out as the kickoff show came to an end.

