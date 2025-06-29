Major allegations leveled against WWE after CM Punk apologizes to fans in Saudi Arabia - Reports

A major accusation against WWE has been made following CM Punk's apology to Saudi Arabian fans ahead of Night of Champions 2025. A fan in attendance demanded Punk apologize for his insulting tweet targeting the country back in 2020, and the veteran did the same.

Back in early 2020, Punk bashed The Miz on X and also targeted Saudi Arabia in his post. He ended up deleting the tweet and received massive backlash from WWE fans for going after The A-Lister.

Mere hours before the 2025 Night of Champions event, Punk appeared at the Kickoff show and was heavily booed by the fans in attendance. He then apologized to the fans in a moment that immediately went viral. However, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the fan was almost certainly a WWE plant.

“That obviously, you know, that obviously was planted… I mean that never, you know what I mean? It was, it’s, it’s really interesting how, you know, they, whatever it was, you know, obviously somebody wanted him to apologize and he did because he’s, he’s not exactly the apologetic type for one thing. I thought he came off just horrible… They made him apologize. Triple H was like, oh, you know, it’s so grown up of him to apologize and it’s like, you know, perfect, it, it… But you know, whatever. I just thought, you know, it couldn’t be worse, but it’s wrestling and it’s to be expected.” [H/T Ringside News]

Triple H was elated over CM Punk's apology

During the 2025 Night of Champions post-show, WWE CCO Triple H discussed the event. He also talked about CM Punk's apology to the fans in Saudi Arabia and seemed quite happy over the same.

The Game said he was privileged to watch CM Punk grow as a human being. He further said he's incredibly proud of him for apologizing to the fans.

I was privileged to watch two men grow, especially CM Punk. I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologise to the people of Saudi. To just cherish where he’s at in life and his career, things he gets to do and the opportunities he has. I was incredibly proud of him," Triple H said [From 27:52 onwards]

Punk went on to lose his Undisputed WWE Title match to John Cena at Night of Champions due to interference by Seth Rollins and his faction.

