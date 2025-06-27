What happened between CM Punk and the fan who asked him to apologize, captured by WWE cameras

CM Punk had a heartfelt interaction with the fan who told him to apologize during the Night of Champions Kickoff Show. The fan asked Punk to apologize for his tweet about Saudi Arabia back in 2020.

Several top WWE Superstars appeared during the Night of Champions Kickoff Show tonight in Saudi Arabia. Punk was one of them and received massive boos from the fans in attendance.

In a shocking moment, CM Punk apologized to the fans for his profane tweet aimed at The Miz and Saudi Arabia from years ago. He did so after a fan asked him to apologize. During the final moments of the show, Punk jumped down to the barricade and had a candid chat with the fan.

In early 2020, Punk posted a tweet aimed at The Miz, telling him to "go s**k a blood money covered di*k in Saudi Arabia." It's been over five years since then, and he has finally apologized for his tweet.

Judging by Punk's interaction with the fan during the final moments of the show, the latter has seemingly forgiven him for his comments targeting his nation. Wrestling X/Twitter is having a blast, though, and is bashing Punk for being a hypocrite.

