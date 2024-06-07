"Until it wasn't perfect" - Drew McIntyre blames Solo Sikoa for heartbreaking WWE loss

Drew McIntyre is still not over one of the biggest losses of his WWE career. McIntyre remains upset with Solo Sikoa for costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in 2022.

In an interview with Indian Express, McIntyre was asked about his upcoming World Heavyweight Title match against Damian Priest at Clash of the Castle next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The Scottish Warrior knows the magnitude of the match and won't let another screwup happen.

"Looking into the last Clash of the Castle, it was perfect. It was in Wales, it was in the UK where I'm from, and it was perfect until it wasn't perfect when Solo Sikoa debuted to cost me the title and ruin that moment, and this time we get a redo. We get a redo not just in Wales, not just in the UK, but specifically in Scotland, where I'm from, where I never imagined it would be a big state WWE PLE with myself in the main event for the world titles," McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre was one second away from dethroning Roman Reigns when Solo Sikoa appeared to pull the referee out of the ring. It helped Reigns regain composure and hit McIntyre with the Spear to retain his championship.

Drew McIntyre is looking forward to his homecoming

Drew McIntyre was born in Ayr, Scotland, and was raised in the nearby town of Prestwick. McIntyre grew up as a wrestling fan and began training when he was just 15 years old. He was signed by WWE at the age of 22 although it took him some time before he found his stride as a top-tier superstar.

The former WWE champion is looking forward to his homecoming at Clash of the Castle and has invited a bunch of his friends over to watch him face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"A few dozen of my friends and family are going to be there as the clash is taking place in Scotland. I’ve missed some of my buddy’s weddings and stuff because I’ve been so focused on this career. This is a chance to get us all together and a chance to celebrate hopefully," McIntyre said. (H/T Indian Express)

Clash at the Castle is on June 15 at the OVO Hydo in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be the first-ever Premium Live Event held in Scotland.

