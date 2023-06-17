"Up against Walter would be f**kin' wild" - WWE fans hope Gunther goes after 38-year-old for a first-time-ever clash

WWE Superstar Gunther has officially crossed the year mark as Intercontinental Champion. The prestigious belt is the second oldest in the company's history, and the Austrian is on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning titleholder of all time.

Gunther believes being the IC Champion effectively makes him a target for other superstars rather than him chasing anyone. However, his recent comments on SmackDown's Roman Reigns have left fans wondering if the two will clash at some point in the not-too-distant future.

For months on end, Gunther and Roman Reigns are two names that have been thrown into the mix as potential opponents, as soon as next year's Showcase of the Immortals. The RAW Superstar even entertained the possibility over WrestleMania weekend earlier this year.

Here are some fan reactions to Gunther's recent comments on a potential showdown between the two megastars:

One fan particularly noted that The Tribal Chief needs to let go of his family's interferences and instead adopt the role of an "enraged heel," in which case the two facing each other would be a match for the ages. The fan tweeted:

"An Enraged Roman Reigns, no limitations as a Heel, Up against Walter would be f**kin wild."

The unpredictability of Roman Reigns vs. Gunther, considering how protected both stars are, has created massive interest among fans.

While a large section believes The Ring General will end The Head Of The Table's reign, some believe Reigns is going to remain champion for a long time. In the case of the former, some have even opined that Reigns could potentially retire and be sent packing from WWE to Hollywood by The Ring General.

Gunther comments on a potential SummerSlam encounter with Roman Reigns' arch-WWE-rival

While Gunther rules WWE's flagship show on Monday nights, there is now a brand new World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins has risen up the ranks to become the undisputed top star of the red brand.

With a series of high-octane in-ring action from his Saudi Arabia match against AJ Styles, Rollins is making it known that the red brand is the must-see weekly show with a world champion consistently defending the belt.

When asked on Steve Fall's Ten Count on a potential match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Gunther responded with this:

"If I'm still the Intercontinental Champion, which I'm planning to, I do not think so actually because the new World Heavyweight Championship just got introduced, so I think there's no interest by anyone to merge that again with another title, which it kind of automatically would do. I think we're in two different divisions right now when it comes to That, but down the line, everything's possible, I would say." (H/T WrestlingNewCo)

Needless to say, it is a totally plausible scenario where Gunther and Seth Rollins meet in the ring soon in some capacity, perhaps for a non-title match or in a multi-man contest.

