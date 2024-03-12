Upcoming WWE Hall of Famer's next big appearance set for immediately after induction

A soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer is set to make an appearance immediately following the induction.

Bull Nakano made a huge name in All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling. Following her successful run in the promotion, she competed at CMLL before joining WWE.

Nakano's stint there was short-lived, and she retired a few years later. A couple of weeks ago, the Stamford-based promotion announced that Bull Nakano would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Following her Hall of Fame induction, Bull Nakano will appear at Oceania Pro Wrestling within the next few days.

"The intimidating and iconic @BULLNAKANO_ will be coming to #StarrcastDownunder just mere days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame! This intense Japanese legend carved out a reputation as a villainous hard hitter with a fierce attitude who relished inflicting pain on her opponents. A former WWE, Japanese, and Mexican singles champion, Nakano battled greats like Alundra Blayze, Aja Kong, and Manami Toyota in wildly physical wars. Don’t miss your chance to meet one of the most revered and influential female wrestlers of all time! #VisitVictoria," the announcement noted.

RVD gave his honest thoughts on Paul Heyman following his WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Paul Heyman may be a controversial figure in professional, but his contributions to the business cannot be understated.

Heyman was the first to be announced as a Hall of Fame inductee this year. Following the announcement, many people have commented on his induction.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD gave his honest opinion on Heyman.

"Well, I have never thought about that you know till this moment. And, I guess he must do it in a way where all the pieces are put together in their own balance, or I just think of Paul as being Paul. And I'm looking individually and comparing him to Lou Albano, or comparing him to Freddie Blassie, and it's not something that I find like you know ridiculous to say, but at the same time you know, I just think of him as being unique." [3:53-4:35]

It remains to be seen who inducts Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame.

