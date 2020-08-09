Update on AEW introducing new six-man Tag Team Championships

Ever since AEW has come into the wrestling world in 2019, there has been a tendency for there to be a lot of six-man tag team matches on the show. With plenty of factions like The Elite, The Inner Circle, Jurassic Express, The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, and The Dark Order, there does not appear to be a lack of wrestlers who can compete in that category. It had been reported earlier in the year that AEW wanted to introduce either six-man tag team Championships or host a six-man tag team tournament. For now, neither of the two has happened.

Now, FTR has revealed to Fightful Select that they felt that it is currently far too early to be introducing titles into the six-man tag team division.

FTR reveals it's too early for six-man Tag Team Championships in AEW

FTR recently talked to Fightful Select and there, they talked about six-man tag team titles in AEW. Given the depth of their tag team divisions, and with so many teams able to form three-man teams, there are more than enough Superstars ready for a six-man tag team division with their own titles to form.

However, FTR, don't think that AEW is ready for the division yet. They said that they would consider introducing titles for the six-man division as running before they could learn how to walk properly. They went on to say, that the only way that the titles could be introduced was if the division was to become more established over time.

Talking about their own duo becoming a trio, FTR mentioned that they would consider having either Chris Jericho or MJF as the third member to their teams. Given that Chris Jericho is already in The Inner Circle, they said that MJF's philosophy and mentality match with their own and that they have gotten along well with him backstage, since arriving in AEW.

So, for now, it appears that six-man tag team titles are not happening in AEW, but they could happen down the line.