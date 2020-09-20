Update on Brock Lesnar's status with UFC

Right now, Brock Lesnar is one of the hottest free agents in the world of combat sports. Brock Lesnar has many options open for him, now that his contract with WWE has expired. Many reports and fans want to see Lesnar have a run in AEW, and Tony Khan had commented on the same. Another lucrative possibility for The Beast Incarnate is the UFC, where Lesnar has held the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

A few weeks ago, WWE removed Brock Lesnar's merchandise page from its website, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy. Later, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE had expired back in April, and the company was not interested in signing him back to a new agreement.

Will Brock Lesnar return to the UFC?

Brock Lesnar fighting on the UFC is something many fans have spoken about. One can genuinely never say never at the possibility of Lensar returning to the UFC. But so far, it doesn't seem that Lesnar will be back in the UFC. Dana White, the President of the UFC, was in conversation with TMZ Sports. During the interview, White said that he hadn't heard from Lesnar since the news about him becoming a free agent surfaced.

“Not a word. I’d love to hear how he’s doing and how his family is, things like that. I think that’s gonna be the extent of the conversation with him. The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy’s made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age.” (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

Earlier this month, a report regarding Brock Lesnar going back to MMA did the rounds. In the report, the reason why Lesnar may not go back to fight in an MMA promotion was revealed.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate was unable to retain his Championship when Drew McIntyre beat him at the PPV. Since then, Lesnar was rumored to appear at SummerSlam, but those plans were nixed due to WWE not having LIVE fans in attendance.