Update on if Cody Rhodes was responsible for WWE changing a top superstar's finisher

Damian Priest has clarified that Cody Rhodes wasn't directly responsible for his decision to choose a new WWE finishing move.

Priest's former finisher, The Reckoning (aka Hit the Lights), was quite similar to Cody's Cross Rhodes. Many fans expected WWE to make the changes following The American Nightmare's return at WrestleMania 38.

Damian Priest noted he switched to a different finisher because he wanted to try out new moves that garnered varied reactions from the crowd and could be executed in all scenarios.

During his recent chat with Fightful, the Judgment Day member did, however, indicate that Cody Rhodes' WWE comeback might have also played a minor role in his call to replace his old finisher.

Since giving up the inverted spinning cutter, the former NXT star has been using Razor's Edge (Crucifix Powerbomb) to finish his matches.

When is Cody Rhodes expected to make his WWE return?

Thankfully for the WWE Universe, updates regarding Cody Rhodes' recovery have all been positive since he underwent surgery to fix a torn pectoral tendon in June.

Dave Meltzer reported that Rhodes had faced no complications in his ongoing rehabilitation and was on course to make a triumphant in-ring return. While the former AEW star has not been given a timeline from his doctors, Cody is determined to return in record time and resume his run on WWE TV.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion will return to a WWE without Vince McMahon. There have also been doubts whether his push will continue under Triple H's regime.

Andrew Zarian has stated that WWE would not alter their plans for Cody Rhodes as he is still expected to feature in a significant spot on the WrestleMania 39 card. The 37-year-old superstar could realistically make it back in time for the Royal Rumble to begin a potentially memorable road to WrestleMania.

