Update on criminal case against former WWE Superstar

There has been an update on a criminal case against a popular former WWE Superstar, and the trial has been rescheduled until next year.

In May 2022, Ted DiBiase Jr. was sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services for the largest embezzlement scam in state history. If convicted on all of the charges against him, DiBiase Jr. could face a maximum of 45 years in jail and a fine of a million dollars.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on July 16, 2024. However, PWInsider has reported that Mississippi Southern District Court's Judge Carlton W. Reeves has recused himself from the proceedings, and no reason for his departure has been provided. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac has been appointed in his place, and the trial has been rescheduled to January 7, 2025.

Ted DiBiase Jr. is a former WWE star who captured the Tag Team Championship twice with Cody Rhodes. His contract expired in 2013, and he competed on the independent wrestling scene for several years after his departure from the company.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently disclosed his favorite moment with wrestling legend Virgil.

Ted DiBiase Sr. and Virgil created many memories for wrestling fans over the years. Virgil sadly passed away last month at the age of 61.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo recalled the segment where DiBiase Sr. offered to give a child $500 if he could dribble a basketball 15 times. Virgil watched on as DiBiase kicked the basketball away before the child could win the prize.

"When you bring up Virgil and Ted DiBiase, bro, and I don't even know how many years ago it was, what's the first thing that comes to mind?" Russo said. "That little black kid, bro, bouncing the basketball. How long ago was that?! This wasn't Ted DiBiase going out and having a 25-minute match. That one thing what was that? Thirty years ago? Forty years ago? I mean, my God, that's what I'm talking about. When you watch that, you never, ever forget that." [From 16:58 – 17:35]

Ted DiBiase Jr. had a successful career as a WWE Superstar but has now found himself in hot water. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former champion.