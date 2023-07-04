Update on Drew McIntyre working through injury and WWE return being kept a secret - Reports

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. The Scottish Warrior confronted Gunther after he successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle.

McIntyre's return was reportedly kept a secret ahead of the show, as various online sources ruled out The Scotsman's comeback. Triple H later disclosed during the Money in the Bank press conference that Drew was healing up from injuries.

Triple H confirmed earlier reports from Fightful Select that Drew McIntyre had a few injuries that mounted up and needed to get a couple of things fixed. There were rumors around WrestleMania season that The Scotsman was powering through and had built a reputation for being a locker room leader.

The Scotsman's return was reportedly kept low-profile, and both sides got suspiciously quiet in the weeks leading up to it. The report also states that McIntyre was not brought to the presser because he was spending time with loved ones while he had the chance.

Despite being banged up, Drew McIntyre pulled off an instant classic at WrestleMania 39 against Gunther and Sheamus. Upon return, the former WWE Champion received a thunderous ovation from the live crowd in The O2 Arena.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre already has so much hype surrounding it, with some even calling it a surefire Match of the Year candidate.

Drew McIntyre's first appearance on WWE RAW since the Draft

The Scottish Warrior will return to WWE TV tonight on Monday Night RAW and is believed to be a regular of the red brand going forward. The company is building towards an Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam, as per PWInsider via Ringside News.

Drew McIntyre is also a favorite among the fanbase to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He has not held a world title in over two years now.

However, an eventual clash between the superstars has a big fight feel to it, so WWE may be looking to save it for a later date.

