Update on El Grande Americano's WWE future after major announcement

WWE recently made a major announcement that directly impacts El Grande Americano's future within the company. The announcement was made during the NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event.

El Grande Americano has become one of the most popular names on the current roster. It is speculated that Chad Gable initially played the character on WWE TV, but since the latter has been absent due to an injury, the man behind the mask seems to be Ludwig Kaiser.

WWE NXT general manager, Ava, recently made a huge announcement related to the Speed Titles. The official revealed that she was bringing the gold to the developmental brand. She also stated that Sol Ruca will be defending her Women's Speed Championship at No Mercy, and her opponent will be determined after a tournament between one star from RAW or SmackDown, one from NXT, AAA, and TNA.

This announcement directly impacts El Grande Americano's future, as he is the current Men's Speed Champion. Similar to Ruca, Americano will most probably defend his title in the developmental brand.

WWE wants to make El Grande Americano a major name in AAA

Since World Wrestling Entertainment acquired AAA, several stars have made cross-promotion appearances in their respective programming. El Grande Amricano was also in action at AAA TripleMania.

During the show, Americano locked horns with Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Hijo del Vikingo for the Mega Championship. All of the stars involved in the match put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. Many expected Dirty Dom to emerge victorious and become a double champion in WWE, as he is also the current Intercontinental Champion. However, the bout ultimately ended in Vikingo's favor, thanks to AJ Styles, who interfered to take out Mysterio.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Triple H-led creative team wants to make El Grande Americano a household name in AAA, and they could change his comedic character going forward.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for El Grande Americano's future.

