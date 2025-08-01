El Grande Americano's rise in WWE took everyone by surprise, and the company has reportedly made a major change to the star.El Grande Americano showed up on Monday Night RAW out of nowhere and became an overnight sensation in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. After scoring a win against Rey Fenix, Americano gained more popularity, and many suspected Chad Gable to be the one behind the mask.While he was used for comedic purposes, WWE has decided to make a change. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company wants to make El Grande a major player in AAA and might drop the comedy act going forward as a performer.The change seems to have been implemented due to El Grande's reception at the recent event in Mexico. While it's not confirmed yet, management could have major plans for the luchador in the coming months.A new El Grande Americano recently showed up in WWEEl Grande Americano became a staple on the red brand before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The luchador cemented his legacy in the Stamford-based promotion with a win against Rey Fenix in Las Vegas. While many speculated Chad Gable was behind the mask, those claims were dismissed when Gable got injured.Instead, a new superstar appeared in the attire with the traditional mask and continued El Grande's legacy. Superstars and fans began to speculate about the identity of the new Americano, and many believe it's Ludwig Kaiser from Monday Night RAW.However, there's a third El Grande Americano. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, a new Americano appeared on the show. In a title match between The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order, El Grande tried to help the champions, but Dragon Lee took care of him.Instead, a new El Grande Americano jumped the barricade and cost the challengers the match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. While the identity of the third Americano isn't confirmed, it's speculated that it was Pete Dunne.