WWE Official announces massive changes to top championship

WWE recently officially announced a massive change to some popular men's and women's championships going forward. The announcement was made by NXT General Manager Ava on the NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event.During a backstage segment on Heatwave, Ava announced that she would be officially bringing the Men's and Women's Speed Championships to the developmental brand.The WWE NXT GM then called the current Women's Speed Title holder, Sol Ruca, to reveal that she would be defending her gold at No Mercy. Her opponent will be determined via a tournament, which will include one star from RAW or SmackDown, &amp; one star from NXT, TNA, and AAA.&quot;We have a very, very busy Fall schedule. We have our Homecoming show. We have No Mercy and Halloween Havoc, but also I have a pretty big announcement. I'm officially bringing the Men's and Women's Speed Titles to NXT. And I also wanted to introduce our Speed Women's Champion, Sol Ruca... Sol, you are gonna be defending your Women's Speed Title at No Mercy... Well, starting on September 2nd, there's gonna be a tournament, it'll be one superstar from RAW or SmackDown, one superstar from NXT, one wrestler from TNA, and one wrestler from AAA. Whoever wins, that's your opponent,&quot; she said.Check out the announcement below:Ava made another huge announcement at WWE NXT HeatwaveBefore the Speed Titles announcement, Ava made another big declaration on WWE NXT Heatwave. The star was conversing with Lexis King backstage and revealed that he would be facing Myles Borne in a Blindfold Match on next week's edition of the developmental brand.&quot;I should fine you. I should suspend you. Yes, but luckily for you, Myles is insisting you guys have a match on Tuesday. [Lexis continues to make fun of Myles' disability] Do you really wanna keep pushing it? Think hard... Look, you know what? Because you took away Myles' vision. I'm gonna take away yours. I can't believe I'm saying this, but on Tuesday, you guys are gonna go one-on-one in a Blindfold Match,&quot; Ava said.It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for the Speed Titles on WWE NXT.