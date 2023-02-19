Update on former champion's injury status after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 - Reports

WWE's second premium live event of the year is in the history books after the conclusion of Elimination Chamber 2023. While the majority of the fallout from the event was positive, Montez Ford's probable injury dampened the fan's spirits a little. An update has been provided on the same.

Fightful Select noted that The Street Profits member is doing fine and that the injury angle was created to facilitate Logan Paul's entry into the chamber to set up his feud with Seth Rollins.

The Men's Elimination Chamber featured Austin Theory's defense of the United States Championship against Montez Ford, Damien Priest, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Johnny Gargano. Bronson Reed was the first man to get eliminated, followed by Johnny Gargano and Damien Priest.

Montez Ford, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory were the final three competitors. The Architect planted a Stomp on the former NXT Tag Team Champion, allowing Austin Theory to pin and eliminate him from the match. Ford stayed on as medical staff tended to him and Logan Paul snuck inside the chamber.

The YouTube sensation delivered a Stomp to Seth Rollins, allowing Theory to pin the Monday Night Messiah and retain his United States Championship.

Montez Ford received great praise from former WWE Champion Big E

Montez Ford has long been touted as a potential future megastar thanks to his incredible high-flying ability and natural charisma. As part of The Street Profits, he has won every tag team title in WWE.

Former WWE Champion Big E had a lot of praise for the 32-year-old star, stating that Montez Ford has everything to become a superstar in the wrestling business.

"It's hard not to be a Montez guy, man. You talk about somebody who has all the tools, charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic, he has everything, man. So it's about time for Montez to get his. So I'm excited to see his rise, to see his run. Talk about a star, the guy has screamed star for a long time. It's time to get Montez cooking."

Fans have often felt that it is time for WWE to push Montez Ford as a singles star after accomplishing everything there is to achieve in the tag team division. He had a good showing in Montreal, scoring two eliminations. This could be the start of his singles run.

