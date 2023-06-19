Update on former WWE Superstar facing up to 80 years in prison for fraud and money laundering

The trial of former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. for charges of fraud and money laundering has been delayed. DiBiase Jr. is facing up to 80 years in prison because of the number of charges against him.

As previously reported on Sportskeeda, the former Legacy member was indicted in a massive welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi. He allegedly embezzled several million dollars from the Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

DiBiase was charged with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering, two counts of theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft. He pleaded not guilty back in April and was released on a $10,000 bond. He also tested positive for marijuana and Adderall on the day of his arrest.

According to PW Insider, DiBiase's initial trial was set for June 19 at the Mississippi Southern District Court. However, the government requested more time to collect evidence, the court granted it, and there's no new date for the trial.

"The discovery in this case is extensive and additional time is needed by both sides to review the case and to prepare for trial or negotiate a plea. The government submits that the ends of justice that will be served by taking such action outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."

Ted DiBiase Jr.'s brother and former WWE developmental wrestler Brett DiBiase also faced charges relating to the Mississippi welfare funds scandal. Brett pleaded guilty to one federal charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States back in March.

Ted DiBiase Jr. never reached his full potential as a WWE Superstar

Ted DiBiase Jr. won the World Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes in his first match on the WWE main roster. They formed Legacy with Randy Orton and became one of the best stables of the late 2000s. They lasted for less than three years, but all were projected to become mainstays in the company.

Orton ultimately won 14 world championships, while Rhodes chose to leave WWE in 2016. He returned to the company last year and has become one of the top superstars in the world. He'll likely win a world championship in the next year.

DiBiase Jr. was released in 2013 and only wrestled a handful of times on the independent circuit. He was even tipped to be a future world champion over Rhodes at one point in time.

