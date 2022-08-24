Update on Lacey Evans' in-ring status following her recent absence from WWE TV

For those wondering where WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has been for the last several weeks, we may have an answer. According to the latest report, it seems that Evans is not medically cleared.

The Sassy Southern Belle made her triumphant return to WWE in April 2022, sporting a new Proud Marine and Mother babyface gimmick, which quickly turned heel after her perceived disrespect from the WWE Universe.

Evans was scheduled for a match on the July 29th edition of SmackDown, but was removed due to not being medically cleared to compete.

In a recent Tweet, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com stated that it was revealed to him that Evans is currently "medically sidelined." There has been no updated information provided as of this writing.

"Medically sidelined" was the phrase WWE gave me when I asked," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

Lacey Evans last competed on July 17th at a live event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she competed in a 6-woman tag team match.

Her last televised bout was her participation in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2nd.

Will Lacey Evans thrive in a WWE that isn't run by Vince McMahon?

The former real-life United States Marine was considered by many to be a favorite of Vince McMahon's, with her return and push being attributed to his vision of her character.

However, a recent report showed that following Vince McMahon's exit, the company has no immediate creative plans for her as of now.

According to a report from Fightful Select, despite having Vince McMahon's favor, Evans' return was considered chaotic and directionless.

"Those we spoke to said that Evans was a personal favorite of Vince McMahon, who was very hands on and worked directly with Evans as she came to RAW. However, we were told that her return this year was 'chaotic and directionless,' as played out on TV." [H/T NoDQ.com]

With the exception of one tweet on July 29th, which showed her eating ice cream during SmackDown, Evans has not made any posts or announcements on social media regarding the company or her in-ring status.

When do you think Lacey Evans will return? What do you think should be her direction once she returns? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi