WWE Rumor Roundup: Top name has been released, No plans for one of Vince McMahon's 'personal favorite' superstars anymore, Former world champion to get a new direction? 

Kevin Owens was absent from RAW for the past few weeks. However, he returned on Monday with a slight edge to his character. Could he be getting a new gimmick soon? We will also examine why Lacey Evans is missing from SmackDown and if WWE has anything planned for her under the new regime.

3) No plans for Lacey Evans under Triple H?

Ever since taking up the position of WWE's creative head, Triple H has done a commendable job. He has also focused on bringing back multiple released superstars and giving them a push. However, others like Lacey Evans have not been seen on television despite being heavily pushed during Vince McMahon's time as the creative head.

Fightful Select reported that there are no creative plans in place for Evans at the moment. They also said that she was one of Vince McMahon's personal favorites and that her return this year was considered 'directionless.' She initially returned as a babyface but eventually turned heel.

2) WWE has seemingly fired John Laurinaitis

Former Head of Talent Relations in WWE John Laurinaitis has allegedly been let go by the company soon after Vince McMahon's retirement. The Wall Street Journal has been investigating him and McMahon for various allegations against the corporate duo.

PWInsider noted that he was released by the company last week, and only a small group of company employees know details about his exit. Bruce Prichard initially replaced him before Triple H became the head of creative as well as the EVP of talent relations.

1) Kevin Owens to get a new direction?

After a lengthy absence from television and missing SummerSlam, Kevin Owens finally returned to RAW this week. However, something was different with The Prizefighter as it seemed he reverted to a more aggressive character after portraying a light-hearted heel recently.

Fightful Select highlighted that a new creative direction is being 'cooked up' for Owens 'moving forward.' WWE may take a different route with the former Universal Champion under Triple H's administration. The Prizefighter might even revert to his heel persona from NXT, where he was much more sinister than his main-roster moniker.

