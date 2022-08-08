Potential update on Triple H's plan for absent WWE Superstar

There has been a rumored update on WWE's plans for the absent Kevin Owens under Triple H's leadership.

Owens has been out of WWE programming since he was sidelined with a potential injury ahead of Money in the Bank. At the time, he was in a feud with Ezekiel and was slated to clash with him on RAW.

Since then, Triple H has taken over as the Head of Creative in WWE with Vince McMahon retiring. However, even with The Game assuming the role, Owens remains absent from the company's programming, with speculations brewing among fans.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now emerged with the latest news on the matter. According to the outlet, The Prizefighter is not injured and is simply bidding his time as new storylines are being "cooked up" for him by WWE's creative team.

It is being reported that management does have plans for the former Universal Champion. However, only time will tell when they will materialize on the screen.

Triple H has brought back several WWE Superstars

It has been noted that several stars on NXT and certain main roster stars like T-Bar could be receiving major character changes under Triple H.

Released talent Dakota Kai was brought back to WWE TV and former NXT Women's Champion Io Sky (FKA Io Shirai) was called up to the main roster at the recent SummerSlam event.

It was also reported that former NXT Champion Ciampa would be put into matches and feuds that better showcase his abilities.

Another former NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, and his manager Scarlett were brought back to the company on last week's SmackDown. Upon their return, they promptly inserted themselves into the main event storyline between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see what further changes Triple H makes to creative.

Are you enjoying the 'new era' of WWE so far? Sound off in the comments below.

