Update on Lacey Evans' status following WWE departure hints 

Despite her recent actions on social media, Lacey Evans is still reportedly listed as an active performer internally in WWE.

Yesterday, Evans took to social media to announce that she would no longer be known as "Lacey Evans" but as "Macey Estrella" starting midnight. Meanwhile, she changed her Twitter handle to "@LimitlessMacey" instead of "@LaceyEvansWWE." The former United States Marine edited her bio on the same platform to refer to herself as "FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans," seemingly confirming her departure from the Stamford-based company.

Nevertheless, the company is yet to confirm Evans' departure. According to a report from Fightful Select, there have not been any internal notifications about the same. PW Insider recently provided another update about Evans' status, claiming that the company has not removed her from the active performer's roster internally.

Why Lacey Evans may have parted ways with WWE?

Lacey Evans returned from maternity leave last year. However, her character switched from babyface to heel multiple times in the past few months. Meanwhile, she was not involved in any major storyline.

Evans last competed in June when she lost to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter addressed the former United States Marine's rumored departure from the Stamford-based company.

"I just think they never found a direction for her [Lacey Evans]. They tried so many times to get her over and do so many things, and I won't be surprised if she's frustrated. They haven't used her in the last few weeks and probably it was like that's enough," he said. [From 38:17 to 38:31]

