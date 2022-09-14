Update on the legal status of former WWE Superstar  Velveteen Dream

An update has been given on the legal status of ex-WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream, new reports seem to confirm.

Dream was introduced to WWE audiences as Patrick Clark back in 2015, when he competed on the revived WWE Tough Enough. After his impressive performance on the show, he signed a deal with the McMahon empire and was sent to the developmental center. He made his debut on NXT in 2017 and wrestled there until a number of serious allegations were made against him involving sexual misconduct. This led to a suspension, and ultimately, he was released in May 2021.

A number of legal issues have plagued Dream since his WWE departure, including alleged violent incidents and drug use, and was even recently arrested. As of now, there has been an update on his legal status. PWInsider reports that Velveteen is set to be arraigned on September 19th for allegedly violating the terms of his probation. He will appear before the court next Monday at 1:30pm, in Seminole County, Florida, as per official documents.

During his time on WWE NXT, The Velveteen Dream enjoyed a reign as NXT North American Champion and feuded with the likes of Malakai Black.

A legendary WWE manager recently came down hard on Velveteen Dream

As controversy continues to spiral around the real-life Patrick Clark, some big names in the wrestling world have chimed in.

After getting into an alleged brawl while working out at the gym, Dream was also accused of biting the other party, all-the-while on probation. Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette gave his two cents on the matter, offering a very non-PG rant about Clark's attitude towards probation.

"He's a stupid f**k, that's what he is! If you're on probation and you've so far gotten by without the public crucifying you for something, I would suggest, mind your p's and q's, don't f***ing speed, use your left and right turn indicator and stay at home and read a lot of books" he said.

Dream last wrestled back in December 2020, on festive WWE special, NXT: A Very Gargano Christmas. On the show, Adam Cole defeated him via pinfall.

