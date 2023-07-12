More details on legitimate backstage altercation following WWE RAW main event - Reports

Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens took on WWE RAW's premier faction, The Judgment Day, in the main event of this week's show. Whilst Balor pinned Zayn to secure the win for his team, details emerged online regarding a legitimate scuffle that happened post-show.

PWInsider has shed some light on the incident and was able to confirm that an argument occurred between both teams, but nothing that went out of control.

The core of the issue was about being "clunky" during the match and missing several key spots. Two sources apparently put the blame on the changes that were made "at the last literal second," while one source specifically put the blame on one of the talents. However, the name was not disclosed.

After the bout ended, all parties involved vented their frustrations at how the match went in the gorilla position. All the WWE Superstars involved ran high on emotions since they care about their job and performances, and it was considered to be "one of those nights" where things just didn't click.

Could Finn Balor and Damian Priest pair up to face the tag team champions at WWE SummerSlam?

While it seemed that there were cracks in The Judgment Day, with many fans believing that Finn Balor and Damian Priest were heading on a collision course, this week's episode turned things around.

With how things turned out in the main event, WWE could be planning a major Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam pitting two of its most sought-after stars against the fan favorites Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

While Damian Priest became Mr. Money in the Bank in London last week, Rhea Ripley has been WWE Women's World Champion since WrestleMania 39.

If Balor and Priest manage to dethrone Owens and Zayn at The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Judgment Day might just become the most dominant faction of the present day.

Were you looking forward to a one-on-one match between Balor and Priest? Do they need to go after the tag titles or face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

