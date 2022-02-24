Update on Madcap Moss following WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss has a clean bill of health following Elimination Chamber this past Saturday, Fightful Select reports. The cohort of Happy Corbin took a dangerous looking fall to the head during his match with Drew McIntyre.

Madcap Moss proved resilient despite a scary landing

During his match with Moss, the Scottish Warrior attempted an inverted Alabama Slam. However, something went awry, and Madcap landed on top of his head as opposed to on his back. Amazingly, Moss was able to continue and finish the match, which was eventually won by McIntyre.

According to the report from Fightful, all of the tests run on Moss following the incident revealed no damage was sustained. This is a thankful outcome to what could have been a very scary situation.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp We're told Madcap Moss' results showed no damage from the rough spot at WWE Elimination Chamber We're told Madcap Moss' results showed no damage from the rough spot at WWE Elimination Chamber

Later, reports were that Moss personally apologized to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the producers of the match, and McIntyre himself. The incident was also reviewed by all parties involved in the hopes of preventing it from happening again.

McIntyre, fortunately, hasn't taken any blame for the incident, as it was clearly just an accident. The former WWE Champion is considered a safe performer in the ring, and Moss himself is apparently keen to prove this was a one-time event.

This was the second bout in as many months between the stars. Whether or not we see Moss and McIntyre face off again any time soon remains to be seen, although there's the possibility of a rematch on this Friday's SmackDown. All of this seems to be leading towards a WrestleMania showdown between McIntyre and Moss's pal, Happy Corbin.

