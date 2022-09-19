Update on Randy Orton's tattoo situation with WWE 2K

An update has been given on the ongoing legal situation between Randy Orton's tattoo artist and 2K Games.

WWE's Apex Predator is currently sitting out injured due to back-related issues. Until this absence, the legendary performer was enjoying a great start to 2022, alongside his partner Matt Riddle. The team, known as RK-Bro, even reigned as the RAW Tag Team Champions earlier in the year until they were defeated by the current Undisputed WWE Tag Champions, The Usos.

Orton also unsurprisingly features in WWE's latest video game outing, WWE 2K22, but is also involved in some 2K controversy dating back to 2018. Catherine Alexander, a tattoo artist who's done several of Orton's pieces, attempted to sue WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc back in 2018. She claimed they'd infringed on her copyright by featuring Orton's tattoos.

In the latest update from PWInsider, it was reported that a pre-trial hearing took place on Monday September 19th. This was initially supposed to happen back in June 2020, but was canceled on multiple occasions due to Covid-19.

When is Randy Orton due back on WWE TV?

There is currently no confirmed return date for Randy Orton in WWE. However, it was initially reported that he would miss the remainder of 2022.

Now, though, popular wrestling news source Xero News has stated that The Apex Predator could be a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, alongside fellow injured star Big E. They also claimed the two stars may be brought back sooner.

Though Orton may be absent from WWE TV, his partner Matt Riddle continues to fly the flag for RK-Bro. The former UFC star has been involved in a bitter feud with Orton's former Authority stablemate Seth Rollins in recent months.

What do you think about the Randy Orton's tattoo lawsuit? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

