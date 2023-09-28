Update on rumors of major musical star doing vocals for Jade Cargill's WWE theme song

To those within the WWE Universe who heard that an award-winning recording artist would be involved in creating Jade Cargill's WWE theme song, we're sorry to say those rumors are false.

Earlier today, a post from the Twitter/X account "@monesmaker" went viral, seemingly showing a screenshot of an alleged PWI Insider report claiming that Megan Thee Stallion would be working with WWE Music Group's Def Rebel to produce the former TBS Champion's new theme music.

However, in a brief re-post on their personal Twitter/X, Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that the report was fake.

It should be noted that the image had been circulating for hours, with several noting that the vocabulary described in the original post was nowhere to be found on PWI's official website.

Jade Cargill's signing to WWE was officially announced on September 26 via ESPN. The Stanford-based company's post on Twitter/X regarding the signing gained over 14 million views overnight.

Triple H believes that Jade Cargill is a game-changer for WWE

Shortly after the company's official announcement, the Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, took to social media to send a message to fans. In a short tweet, Hunter welcomed Cargill and greatly endorsed the 31-year-old star.

"A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill , to the @WWEUniverse."

The fanfare surrounding the Florida native's signing with WWE certainly feels like one of the biggest in a long time, with names like Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul being the only true comparables in recent memory.

Fans are already putting together several dream match-ups for Jade Cargill, including Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley.

