Update on tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber match card - Reports

With the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view only a few hours away, fans have been awaiting additional announcements for tonight's card. But word now suggests that there won't be any.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, as of earlier this afternoon, WWE was not planning on adding anymore matches to tonight's show. The current card for tonight's event sits at only five matches.

Many assumed that due to Lacey Evans' pregnancy, Asuka would receive a new challenger for the RAW Women's Championship. That doesn't appear to be the case though.

A "multi-man" match is scheduled for the WWE Elimination Chamber kick-off show

Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber kick-off action is yet to be announced, but PWInsider reports that it will be a "multi-man" match.

That could pretty much mean anything, so we will have to wait and see what WWE announces when it comes to that matchup.

This is the last WWE pay-per-view to air on the WWE Network in the United States before the platform moves to Peacock on March 18.

As it stands, this is the final card for tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Bianca Belair and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship against Riddle

Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will compete inside of the Elimination Chamber to earn a title shot against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns later on in the show

Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match earlier in the evening

What do you think of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view card? Were you hoping for additional matches? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.