Update on Uncle Howdy's status for WWE RAW - Reports

The mysterious Uncle Howdy is reportedly set to appear on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Uncle Howdy has tormented Bray Wyatt since his return to the company at WWE Extreme Rules last October. The ominous figure has continuously interrupted The Eater of World's promos and accused Bray of being a liar. He confronted Wyatt in the ring on a recent episode of the blue brand and hit him with a Sister Abigail as a confused LA Knight watched on from ringside.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Uncle Howdy has been penciled in for tonight's show. However, the report noted that the company had brought props for Uncle Howdy to the show even when the mystery man doesn't appear on television.

Uncle Howdy plays mind games with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Uncle Howdy interrupted a fiery promo from Alexa Bliss on last week's episode of the red brand.

While standing on top of the commentary table, Alexa boasted about her attack on Bianca Belair the previous week and claimed that she was the face of evil. Bliss argued that she was in control, prompting Uncle Howdy to interrupt and ask if she felt in charge.

After WWE RAW went off the air, Byron Saxton caught up to a visibly shaken Alexa Bliss backstage. The 31-year-old claimed she is not afraid of Uncle Howdy and has embraced her demons. She added that she is focused on winning the RAW Women's Championship and Uncle Howdy is not in control of her.

"Yeah, Uncle Howdy comes out here and tries to scare me? It was a nice try but I embrace my demons and I revel in what I am. I am not afraid of him. My focus is on Bianca and the RAW Women's Championship because I am the one in control here. Not him! Me!" said Alexa Bliss. [From 00:19 to 00:39]

Bray Wyatt is set to face LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at this year's Royal Rumble on January 28. It will be interesting to see if Bliss challenges Belair for the title at the premium live event and if Uncle Howdy plays a factor in the match.

