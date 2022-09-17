[Spoiler] Update on top champion possibly appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown to set up a historic match

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The show will kick off in a few hours and PWInsider has suggested that The Tribal Chief will make his presence.

Reigns' recent altercation with Logan Paul on social media led to Triple H inviting the 27-year-old star on this week's episode of SmackDown. Paul accepted The Game's offer and will make a "massive announcement" on the show.

However, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is all set to plant the seeds for a potential Reigns vs. Paul match at Crown Jewel. The report from PWInsider has suggested the same.

If that indeed turns out to be the case, then Paul will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third match in the company. That in itself is quite a historic achievement for a superstar who is still relatively new to professional wrestling.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also suggested that WWE will book Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

According to a recent from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he suggested a potential Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul match at Crown Jewel.

Meltzer noted that Triple H and his creative team is building towards a showdown between the two men. A lot more will be revealed courtesy of Paul's announcement on SmackDown:

''It appears WWE is building to a Reigns vs. Logan Paul match. They did an angle on Paul’s podcast and this leads to Paul appearing on Smackdown on 9/16 in Anaheim''

Reigns's latest win was also outside of the United States of America. He successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the UK at Clash at the Castle.

The Head of the Table won the match after interference from Solo Sikoa, who assisted his Bloodline stablemate.

Reigns has also defended his two world championships against former UFC fighters Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle. Coincidentally, Logan Paul is also familiar with the combat sports world.

