Update on WWE's plan for Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in - Reports 

There has been an update regarding WWE's plan for Damian Priest and his Money in the Bank cash-in.

Damian Priest won the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the premium live event in London on July 1st. The victory brought about some tension within The Judgment Day, as Finn Balor was going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at the time.

However, Priest and Balor are back on the same page and are currently the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day is set to defend the titles against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes this Saturday night at WWE Fastlane.

According to insider account BWE, Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in will be teased "heavily" in December. Many WWE fans have been wondering when The Archer of Infamy will decide to cash in, and it appears they will have to wait a while longer.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Damian Priest could be a huge babyface in the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Damian Priest could emerge from The Judgment Day faction as a huge babyface for the company.

The Judgment Day originally began with Edge as its leader, but the group betrayed The Rated R Superstar after Finn Balor joined. The group has become wildly popular amongst wrestling fans, but Vince Russo believes that Priest needs to be protected better.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that Priest has the look of a star and could become a huge babyface if booked correctly. Russo added that the company needs to protect Priest moving forward and make him look like a star more often on WWE RAW.

"In that opening segment, all four babyfaces wind up pinballing... Priest. Bro, they need to protect Priest more. I don't, he looks like a star, he dresses like a star. I think after a heel run, he could be a huge babyface if booked correctly. They gotta start protecting this guy more bro." [From 10:43 - 11:08]

Priest began his wrestling career in 2005 and spent a decade on the independent scene before signing with Ring of Honor in 2015. He performed in ROH for three years before joining WWE in 2018.

The veteran is currently on the best run of his career, and it will be interesting to see which title he decides to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on when the time is right.

