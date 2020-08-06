Update on WWE SummerSlam plans

Over the last few months, it has been reported by multiple sources about where WWE SummerSlam will take place. For a long time now, it has looked like WWE wants SummerSlam to be the event where the audience can start to come back to the show and no longer only have wrestlers in the audience.

However, it looks like that won't be happening, despite the fact that Vince McMahon and WWE apparently don't want to give up on that dream. According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE is still looking for places where they might be able to hold WWE shows outdoors.

WWE SummerSlam plans

It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer, that Vince McMahon still wanted fans in the audience and that was the key goal for WWE at the moment. They really wanted fans for SummerSlam, and perhaps that was the reason that they were looking at New Jersey.

"Maybe they can get fans in New Jersey. Maybe that's the idea. Maybe they can do fans with social distancing. Vince really wants fans at Summerslam this year. So, that's the key."

"Yeah, if it's 2,000 people they can get it snapping their fingers. You know what I mean? If it was 15,000 people it might be difficult. But 2,000... You know, if they are going to be set up for a couple thousand, too bad. I don't know... If they had it solved, it should have been announced tonight. So, they obviously don't have it solved. Because this is not something that you... Do you know what I mean? They may not be selling tickets also. But if they are selling tickets, they are already late on the build. So maybe they're not even selling tickets, maybe they just want a different look of the location than building. So, I don't know... It should all be finalised."

Now, Fightful Select has reported on the topic as well and said that WWE is still hoping to do an outdoor venue. For the WWE SummerSlam event, the company was looking for venues in the New York area and even in Florida. The plans are not public even among the talent at the moment, and WWE might be looking to finally gets fans back to the show.