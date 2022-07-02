Updated Money in the Bank card after WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens removed; new star qualifies

The latest edition of SmackDown tied up loose ends with Madcap Moss qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Kevin Owens was to face Ezekiel on RAW, with the winner receiving a spot in the Men's MITB Ladder Match. But the match didn't take place. A report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Owens' no-show on RAW was due to a minor issue. The WWE star later tweeted that he didn't feel like going to Texas and didn't appear on the Monday Night show.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Moss won a fatal four-way against The Miz, Happy Corbin, and Ezekiel, earning a place in his first-ever MITB Ladder Match.

In 2015, Owens competed in his first MITB premium live event against John Cena for the United States title.

Seth Rollins eliminated himself during Battle Royal on SmackDown

SmackDown began this week with a 'good old-fashioned Battle Royal' featuring competitors for the Men's MITB Ladder Match, The Miz, Ezekiel, and Happy Corbin.

Before the match, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Omos stated their determination and confidence in becoming Mr. MITB. They were interrupted by WWE Official Adam Pearce, who announced the Battle Royal.

During the match, Rollins came face-to-face with The Nigerian Giant and jumped over the top rope, eliminating himself and saving his energy for MITB. Rollins then took to Twitter to lash out at Omos:

The seven men will compete in the Ladder Match to become Mr. MITB. Last week, McIntyre warned Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, saying the winner of the bout at SummerSlam should keep an eye out for him as he'd win the Men's MITB Ladder Match and cash in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

