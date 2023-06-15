"US Open challenge at MITB?" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion's rumored return

Earlier today, it was reported that WWE is close to bringing back the former Tag Team, United States, and Intercontinental Champion, Carltio, to the company.

Last month at the Backlash Premium Live Event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the 44-year-old star made a surprise appearance during the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match as he aided the rapper in his match against The Judgment Day's powerhouse.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that Carlito may soon be set to return on a more full-time basis after some of his upcoming indie dates were canceled due to his potential re-signing.

“He (Carlito) had an independent show on July 15 for Devon Nicholson in Canada, and he called him up to cancel and said that he has signed with WWE”



Following this report, the Wrestling fanbase took to social media as they reacted to his potential return as well as who his first opponent could be.

Since leaving the company in 2010, Carlito has still continued to wrestle. In recent years, the 44-year-old has faced some top former WWE stars such as Fandango, Alberto Del Rio, and Chavo Guerrero.

Carlito looks back on his incredible WWE debut match

After WWE continuously tried to find a suitable gimmick for Carlito, they eventually found one that fit his personality. Whilst some stars don't get pushed to the upper echelons of the WWE card when they first appear on TV, Carlito arguably had one of the most memorable and shocking debuts in company history.

His first match on the main roster in October 2004 saw him go one-on-one with the future face of the company John Cena for the United States title, and in a surprise turn of events, Carlito walked away with the win and the championship.

During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, the former WWE Superstar looked back on his debut match against the 16-time World Champion.

"It was great to go out there and win your very first match. Not only that to win your very first match against John Cena and win a championship. I mean, you can't ask for a better debut than that." [From o0:33 to o0:43]

Before returning at Backlash last month, Carlito also made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble match, and despite the fact that the match took place with no fans, his showing was met with many positive reactions online.

