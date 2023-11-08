"Utter Disappointment," "Worst Triple H rehire of all time" - WWE Universe reacts to popular star's poor run with the promotion

Triple H has seemingly often looked out after the talent he worked with at WWE NXT during his days as the creative leader of the brand. However, The Game hasn't been able to book everyone to perfection when it comes to the main roster. Fans recently reacted to the popular star's poor booking upon return to the promotion.

Last year, several stars were rehired to WWE under Triple H's new regime, where they were given a second chance with the promotion on the main roster. However, many stars failed to make the required impact on the roster upon their return, and they eventually faded away from weekly television.

One of such returns was Mia Yim's, who took out Rhea Ripley with a Kendo Stick on Monday Night RAW. However, Michin was barely used by the promotion after she feuded with Mami. Recently, the WWE Universe reacted to her run with the company when she completed a year following her return.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe had positive to mixed reactions towards Yim's second run, as many believe that poor booking is the reason behind the lack of television time for Michin. She has had less than twenty matches and joined The O.C. since returning to the promotion in 2022.

Mia Yim recalls how Triple H asked her to return to WWE

In 2020, Mia Yim got her main roster call-up in the worst possible way as she was renamed the Reckoning of Retribution faction and terrorized the locker room on Monday Night RAW for months. After her disastrous run, she was eventually released from the promotion in 2021.

Later, she spent months on the independent circuit, rebuilding her name by working with IMPACT Wrestling. Speaking to My San Antonio, she never expected a call from WWE, and she was flattered when Triple H asked her to return.

"It was flattering, and it was honestly shocking, because this time a year ago I would have never in a million years thought that I would be back. Triple H has always been super supportive, and he was always this way, even when I was at NXT with him. He always listened, and he took the time out to make sure that we were OK. I’ve always felt comfortable and secure with him," said Yim.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and the management do next with Michin on the blue brand.

