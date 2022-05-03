RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan shares memorable moment when he met WWE legend

WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan shared his reaction when he met The Undertaker prior to his debut on RAW.

Last week on RAW, Veer Mahaan displayed immense domination against local competitor Sam Smothers. Flinging his opponent across the ring like a ragdoll, Mahaan made quick work of his opponent with the Camel Clutch. The Sher then put his opponent in the submission hold once again after the end of the match to make a statement.

Mahaan has been on a rampage since making his return to RAW after WrestleMania. In a recent interaction with Vipin Raghuwanshi of Sony Sports Network, the 33-year-old superstar recalled his meeting with The Undertaker at the Performance Center before his debut on the red brand.

The Indian superstar stated that The Deadman asked him about his preparations for his debut and how it was a memorable moment for him.

“Before my debut, I ran into Undertaker. I had a few call sessions with Undertaker at Performance Center. And it was great to see Undertaker backstage when I was getting ready for my debut. He goes, ‘Man, are you ready for this?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir. Now, you are here and I am ready to go.’ That was one of the most memorable moment," said Veer Mahaan. [H/T Wrestling inc]

Upon returning to RAW, Veer Mahaan attacked Dominik, and Rey Mysterio post their encounter against The Miz. He has managed to put the father-son duo out of action with subsequent attacks.

Veer Mahaan commented on increased ratings in India for RAW post-WrestleMania

The episode of RAW after WrestleMania, where Veer Mahaan made his return, saw an increase of 9% in viewership in India compared to the previous week's average due to Mahaan's advertised return.

In the same interaction with Vipin Raghuwanshi, the former baseball player stated how supportive fans in India were and that the wait for his debut on RAW was definitely worth it.

“It feels great,” he said. “It does not feel like it was me alone who joined RAW, but 1.4 billion Indians, plus the fans all around the world have joined with me. I know we have waited for 5-6 months. But, I think the wait was worth it. It was worth it for me. It was worth it for all the fans around the world."

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan The road ahead is clearing fast....



Still a lot of work left to be done. The road ahead is clearing fast....Still a lot of work left to be done. https://t.co/O2FVcbsXlJ

Mahaan joined forces with Jinder Mahal and Shanky on RAW last year. Due to the the WWE Draft, the trio were separated across the red and blue brands. Following their separation, Mahaan's return to the ring was teased since November via promos and vignettes.

Now that The Sher has made his presence felt inside the squared circle, it remains to be seen how the Indian is booked in the months to come.

