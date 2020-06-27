Velveteen Dream reportedly involved in a car accident, update on his condition

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream met with an accident earlier today.

There are also reports going around that WWE could release the NXT Superstar.

Velveteen Dream.

As reported first by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident earlier today. WWE confirmed to Sean Ross Sapp that Dream met with an accident and that he had already been released from the hospital. More details about the accident and his condition weren't disclosed; however, the fact that he was released from the hospital is a positive sign. We'll keep you updated as and when more details are revealed.

SRS reported the following on Twitter:

WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital.

WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 27, 2020

Velveteen Dream's days in WWE are reportedly numbered

The news of Velveteen Dream's automobile accident comes after reports started doing the rounds regarding his uncertain WWE future.

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast's Twitter handle revealed that Velveteen Dream's days in the WWE are numbered and based on the word received from two separate sources, the company could release the Superstar soon.

So guess we will talk about this. Dreams days in WWE are numbered... was told by two totally separate sources.

So guess we will talk about this. Dreams days in WWE are numbered... was told by two totally separate sources. — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) June 26, 2020

Advertisement

Sean Ross Sapp backed up the report by stating that he'd also heard the rumor while adding that he was also informed about some 'not so wonderful' news about Dream that had nothing to do with the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against the NXT Superstar.

I've been hearing this, as well as some not so wonderful news about him that doesn't have to do with any of the allegations. https://t.co/34168lwI5l — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

SRS also stated that WWE is really serious about cleaning up their roster with regards to problematic talents. We've already seen WWE releases Travis Banks, Jack Gallagher, and El Ligero following the allegations that were made against the Superstars as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

WWE is serious about cleaning up their roster from what I hear, in regards to many problematic wrestlers. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

There is a possibility that Velveteen Dream also gets added to the list of Superstars being booted out of the WWE.

Dream last appeared on WWE NXT TV on June 17th. His last big match was at NXT TakeOver: In Your House where he unsuccessfully challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in a Backlot brawl.

Velveteen Dream has always been considered to be a prospect destined for greatness, however, the former North American Champion's WWE story could come to an abrupt end.