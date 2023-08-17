Velveteen Dream trends after WWE trademark goes public

Velveteen Dream may be long gone from WWE, but after the company trademarked "Barely Legal," the star appears to be trending again.

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream was in the middle of quite a few controversies before his time in the company finally ended. The star was accused of sending indecent images to underage boys in April 2020. The allegations saw him in hot water before the Speaking Out movement spread through the internet. The boys in question were reportedly 15 and 16 when they received the picture.

He was also accused of allegedly sending an explicit picture to an underage girl and inappropriately talking to underage boys. Former WWE star EC3 also hit out at Dream recently, talking about how he had set up a camera in the star's bathroom to record WWE stars when they went there. Velveteen Dream was also arrested last year for various issues, including first-degree battery and trespassing.

It recently appeared that WWE had trademarked Cyber Sunday and Barely Legal, both event names. ECW Barely Legal was the inaugural pay-per-view event held by Extreme Championship Wrestling, so it has some history behind it.

However, with the unfortunate name of the event, fans had some fun on Twitter, immediately commenting about how Velveteen Dream would return for the show.

There were quite a few comments and tweets about it, and it ended up trending. While he was not the only wrestler mentioned, other controversial names like Marty Scurll and current WWE star Gable Steveson are also being named quite a few times.

Things got out of hand on Twitter very fast.

With the feedback after the trademark, it remains to be seen if WWE decides to go ahead with a Barely Legal event anytime soon, even though they trademarked it.

