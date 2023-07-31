"You're not Angle," "What a messy debut" - Twitter split apart after controversial end to Gable Steveson's first match in WWE

Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE's new prospect Gable Steveson made his debut at the Great American Bash this Sunday.

Steveson faced off against Baron Corbin in a high-voltage singles encounter. However, the match ended in a double count-out after the two stars disregarded the ref's count and continued to brawl at ringside. Even after the match was called off, the two continued to brutalize each other. Several officials rushed to the ring to separate the two men.

After the match, one fan on Twitter pointed out that the NXT fans were hostile to the debuting superstar. He detailed that fans were chanting "You're not Angle" at Steveson throughout the match.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle



Damm what a messy debut lol pic.twitter.com/Afdf2NEgrg Gable Stevenson and Baron Corbin ended in double count out and the fans chanted "Your Not Angle" to GableDamm what a messy debut lol #NXTGAB

Several other members of the WWE Universe also noticed this and were confused with the reception the Olympian got during his debut. Some fans argued that Gable just wasn't over with the crowd.

On the other hand, some observers on Twitter were actually happy to see Baron Corbin get some cheers from the NXT fans. Some of them even felt like Corbin should have won the match.

Gable Steveson could still go back to college after his WWE debut

Now, with Steveson's in-ring debut at The Great American Bash, there are still some questions about whether he will continue his career in pro wrestling or look to complete his college career.

Last week, The Athletic, after a conversation with a WWE spokesperson, reported that is yet to be determined if Steveson wants to go back to college and prepare for The Olympics again.

The spokesperson mentioned that the star was still eligible to go back to school and could take that decision sometime this year.

What did you think of the Olympian's first match? Do you think he had a bright future in the business? Let us know in the comments section below.