Vero Rodriguez breaks silence after Finn Balor makes history at TripleMania XXXIII

WWE Superstar Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, recently took to social media to break her silence after her husband made history at AAA TripleMania. The Prince was in action in a mixed gender match.At AAA TripleMania, Finn Balor teamed up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to lock horns with Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed Tag Team Match. All six superstars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, but the match ultimately ended in The Judgment Day's favor.The Prince also made history at TripleMania as he became only the second superstar, after Andrade, to feature in the biggest shows of different wrestling promotions, including WWE WrestleMania, AAA TripleMania, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and CMLL Aniversario.Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, recently took to Instagram to share several photos, including a few with her husband, from TripleMania, where she featured as an interviewer. In her post's caption, Rodriguez wrote that she couldn't believe the show everyone put on and asked fans what their favorite moment from the event was.&quot;I still can't believe everything that happened yesterday 😍 #triplemania33. What was your favorite part? 🩷,&quot; she wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTommy Dreamer praised Finn Balor's heel work in WWEDuring a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer said that he believed Finn Balor has done an amazing job as a heel.Although there are no leaders in The Judgment Day, Dreamer believes Balor is the main man in the fearsome group after he took over from Edge (Adam Copeland).&quot;I think Finn [Balor] is an amazing heel... He has been excellent in this role [of the leader] since he took it over from Edge, Adam Copeland,&quot; Dreamer said. &quot;Everybody lost early on in The Judgment Day... But this is a group that's been around for a while and is still garnering heat.&quot;It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Finn Balor and The Judgment Day going forward.