  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vero Rodriguez breaks silence after Finn Balor makes history at TripleMania XXXIII

Vero Rodriguez breaks silence after Finn Balor makes history at TripleMania XXXIII

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 18, 2025 06:30 GMT
Finn Balor is one half of the current World Tag Team Champions [Image credits: star
Finn Balor is one half of the current World Tag Team Champions [Image credits: Star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, recently took to social media to break her silence after her husband made history at AAA TripleMania. The Prince was in action in a mixed gender match.

Ad

At AAA TripleMania, Finn Balor teamed up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to lock horns with Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed Tag Team Match. All six superstars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, but the match ultimately ended in The Judgment Day's favor.

The Prince also made history at TripleMania as he became only the second superstar, after Andrade, to feature in the biggest shows of different wrestling promotions, including WWE WrestleMania, AAA TripleMania, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and CMLL Aniversario.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, recently took to Instagram to share several photos, including a few with her husband, from TripleMania, where she featured as an interviewer. In her post's caption, Rodriguez wrote that she couldn't believe the show everyone put on and asked fans what their favorite moment from the event was.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"I still can't believe everything that happened yesterday 😍 #triplemania33. What was your favorite part? 🩷," she wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]
Ad

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Tommy Dreamer praised Finn Balor's heel work in WWE

During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer said that he believed Finn Balor has done an amazing job as a heel.

Although there are no leaders in The Judgment Day, Dreamer believes Balor is the main man in the fearsome group after he took over from Edge (Adam Copeland).

Ad
"I think Finn [Balor] is an amazing heel... He has been excellent in this role [of the leader] since he took it over from Edge, Adam Copeland," Dreamer said. "Everybody lost early on in The Judgment Day... But this is a group that's been around for a while and is still garnering heat."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Finn Balor and The Judgment Day going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications