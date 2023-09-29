"Very frustrating!" - WWE fans believe Vince McMahon "blew" up 35-year-old star's gimmick

WWE fans have been pushing for many superstars to get a chance to perform every week. Xia Li, for instance, has proven themselves in the ring, but fans believe Vince McMahon ruined her gimmick before burying her.

Xia Li kicked off her career in NXT where it took her some time to become a prominent name. She failed to win the WWE Mae Young Classic twice before finally getting on television in 2019.

Li started working on-screen in NXT before she was handed a gimmick with Tian Sha and Boa to grab fans’ interest. While the gimmick worked well for some time, NXT pulled it before Li was moved to the main roster.

She was handed another gimmick on the main roster in 2021 when she became "The Protector". This was accompanied by a great entrance, but she soon turned heel and the character was nixed.

Fans wanted to see a lot more of Xia Li on television, but the Superstar never got over as a performer. The gimmick could have worked well for her, but fans believe Vince McMahon got bored of it and pulled the plug. Others believe WWE shouldn’t have ended the Tian Sha gimmick so soon, and that it could have also worked on the main roster.

Check out some fan reactions below:

The 35-year-old last competed in a televised match with Lacey Evans as her teammate on the March 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Ever since, she has only competed on WWE Main Event where she has consistently picked up losses.

It will be great to see Xia Li return with another good gimmick that can finally help her get a push on the main roster. Triple H has a chance to make a big star out of the Chinese competitor.

Xia Li has been on a long losing streak in WWE

Once upon a time, Xia Li was seen as a top competitor in the women’s division. She is one of the strongest pound-for-pound wrestlers in WWE today.

The star raked up a few wins on the main roster before going on a losing streak. The curse has stuck as she now has a very long losing streak on RAW.

The 35-year-old picked up another loss at the hands of Nikki Cross on the latest edition of Main Event after RAW. The loss stretched her losing streak to 565 days.

There may be no end in sight for the losing streak as WWE seems to have no plans in place for the Chinese star. Unless there is something substantial in store for her, the creative team will likely continue to use her as an enhancement talent.

Do you want to see Xia Li gain prominence on the main roster again? Sound off in the comments section below.