WWE star's 565-day losing streak continues after first-time showdown with Nikki Cross

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross added a few more days to the losing streak of a WWE Superstar. The star in question is Xia Li, who is currently on a 565-day losing streak.

Even after stepping into WWE, it is difficult for some stars to balance their win-loss statistics. The 35-year-old female star, after appearing in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, made her way onto the NXT brand in 2019.

After Li's appearance on SmackDown for some time, she was moved to Monday Night RAW during the 2023 draft. However, she makes sporadic appearances on WWE TV, as most of her bouts are on Main Event.

During the September 25th edition of WWE Main Event in Ontario, California, Nikki Cross and Xia Li faced each other for the first time ever in a singles match. Well, it was tough luck for the 35-year-old female star as the former RAW Women's Champion took home the win.

Cross took to Twitter to share the pre-taped details about facing Li for the first time during WWE's Main Event.

"First time Ever Singles Match! Tune in now my cheesecakes! #MainEvent @WWE Naughty Nikki loves to play 😈🤪😜," she wrote.

AEW star reacts to Nikki Cross's major announcement

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker reacted to the WWE Superstar's major announcement outside the company.

Recently, Cross took to social media to share that she was pursuing her higher education and a PhD. Given that Baker is herself a dentist in real life, she was among the first stars to react to the former RAW Women's Champion aspirations.

"P👇🏼h👇🏼D👇🏼 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," she wrote.

Check out Britt's tweet below:

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if and when Xia Li will break her losing streak to climb the ladder on WWE's main roster. Nikki Cross's appearance on TV is yet undecided.

Do you think Xia Li will break her losing any time soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

