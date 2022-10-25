Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed by the sudden reappearance of Nikki Cross in WWE.

Bayley and Bianca Belair squared off in a number one contender's match on RAW. As the rest of Damage CTRL tried to interfere in the match, the referee ejected them from the ringside.

While Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were arguing with the ref, Cross appeared and took all three out. She also laid out both Bianca and Bayley to be the only woman standing as the show went off the air.

While Nikki's interference helped Bayley grab the win, Vince Russo was bemused by this decision. On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, he detailed that it was a poorly written episode of the red brand.

Russo suggested that the former, almost a superhero was not as big a star that could close out the flagship show.

"This was very, very God-awful. You're ending a three-hour show with Nikki Cross? That's all you need to know. If you didn't watch the show, they ended a three-hour show with Nikki Cross on the screen. That's really all you need to know," said Russo. [From 2:38 to 3:07]

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo suggested that it was bad booking on the part of WWE CCO Triple H

During the same conversation, Russo alighted at the fact that the decision to close RAW with Nikki Cross may have been one of Triple H's rare blunders.

"I don't understand. Are we supposed to say, this was a great Triple H creative idea? I mean, seriously, is that what we're supposed to say. This is a Vince McMahon move. Vince McMahon would end the show this way." [From 3:44 to 4:05]

Russo mentioned that the WWE Chief Content Officer's recent booking was something Vince McMahon would do towards the latter part of his career.

What did you think of this week's RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

