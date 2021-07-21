"Very hard to live up to how funny my dad is" - Santino Marella's daughter discusses her potential WWE character [Exclusive]

Santino Marella (real name - Anthony Carelli) gained popularity as a comedic star throughout the previous two decades in WWE. The former two-time Intercontinental Champion currently runs the Battle Arts Academy, and his daughter, Bianca Carelli, is an aspiring star in the pro wrestling business.

If Bianca makes it to WWE one day, what will her on-screen persona be like?

Could the second-generation star follow in her father's footsteps and portray a comedic character, or would she take a more serious approach instead?

Bianca Carelli knows how hard it is to top Santino Marella's comedic stint in WWE

During the interview, Bianca noted that she is open to any opportunities that come her way.

According to the second-generation star, portraying a "goofball" in WWE would be a lot of fun. But she won't mind being a serious character if that's what the higher-ups want from her.

"I would take whatever opportunity I get and just enjoy it - make the most of it," stated Bianca Carelli. "So if that means being a goofball? Well, then that's great! Because that comes naturally to me. But at the same time, you gotta tune in to all the other parts of you. So, if they want me to be a serious character? Well, there are times in life when I'm very serious. You gotta channel into that. Everybody has different emotions and different moods. So it's a matter of zoning into that mood. I'd love to be a funny character. I think that'd be a lot of fun. But at the same time, it'd be very hard to live up to how funny my dad is [laughs]. So, that's a challenge. I'm up for a challenge!"

A few months back, Santino Marella had publicly endorsed Bianca Carelli on social media. He reached out to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H via Twitter:

Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! pic.twitter.com/bh5Mw6GvpN — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 2, 2021

Bianca Carelli is currently the BAA Women's Champion at the Battle Arts Academy, and it should be interesting to see what the future holds for her in this industry.

