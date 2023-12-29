Veteran addresses reason behind WWE legend Batista's surprising body transformation (Exclusive)

Former WWE champion Batista has seemingly undergone a body transformation that has concerned many people. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes it is nothing to worry about.

Batista is one of the most recognizable names in the pro wrestling business. After leaving the company in 2010, he delved into an acting career. He is known for roles like Drax the Destroyer in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy and several other movies like Dune, Army of the Dead, and so on.

A recent picture of Batista with YouTube personality Mr. Beast has fans questioning his physique. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about it while stating that it was potentially just Batista preparing for another movie role:

"That he is preparing for a role. Robert De Niro put on like a hundred lbs to play Jake LaMotta. Sometimes you gotta lose lbs to play a certain role. It's all part of the acting game." [6:18 onwards]

Another WWE legend recently praised Batista

Batista's time as a pro wrestler has seen him going up against a myriad of Superstars. John Cena recently shared his appreciation for him in a social media post.

The Cenation leader and Batista have tussled long before their time on the main WWE roster. In the video Cena shared, the two are seen having a match during their time in OVW:

"Have been able to create with @DaveBautista for many years, but I’ll always remember the memories of facing THE LEVIATHAN in an OVW ring! Another trip down memory lane on @tiktok_us! @WWE," John Cena wrote.

You can check the social media post below:

What is next for the Batista remains to be seen, as well as whether another pro-wrestling appearance is possible in the future.

