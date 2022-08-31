"They looked slow as f***, but guess what..." - Veteran shares honest experience of attending Ric Flair's Last Match (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Wolfie D has revealed that he enjoyed watching Ric Flair's final match live at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Wolfie D was part of the event's card as he featured in the Bunkhouse Battle Royale and even contributed as an agent backstage. The former Nation of Domination member admitted that while Flair was expectedly sluggish during his performance, every chop he delivered got a loud reaction from the live audience.

Wolfie D noted that fans who watched the show on pay-per-view might not have had the same experience as those attending to witness The Nature Boy's swan song.

The wrestling veteran said that the quality of the main event didn't matter as the performers had already managed to create an electric atmosphere inside the arena.

Here's what Wolfie D had to say about Ric Flair's Last Match on this week's UnSKripted:

"You just had to be there. If you watched it on pay-per-view, maybe not the same thing. I don't know. But, if you were there in that arena, man, it was crazy. It was just like, I could feel the people, and that's what I love, man. As a wrestler and, you know, a Nashville guy, and in that arena, I've worked there a couple of times. It was electric, man," recalled Wolfie D. "It didn't matter because, yeah, his chops looked slow. They looked slow as f***. But guess what, every time he hit somebody, the crowd went 'woo.' I don't care whether you're passed out or whatever; it was awesome, man." [19:44 - 21:11]

Flair scripted a fitting end to his in-ring career as he and Andrade El Idolo emerged victorious in their match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Wolfie D specifically praised Jeff Jarrett's exceptional work as a heel as the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer played a crucial role in telling a compelling story with the retiring 16-time world champion.

Wolfie D watched Ric Flair's Last Match alongside Rey Mysterio

As noted above, Wolfie D had various other responsibilities during the recently-concluded event. The 48-year-old star, however, wasn't willing to watch Ric Flair's match from the backstage area and grabbed a seat amongst a hot Nashville crowd.

The Nashville-born star soaked up the rousing reactions as Flair dished out his greatest hits in the squared circle. Wolfie D had the legendary Rey Mysterio by his side during the headlining match as the WWE Superstar was amongst the personalities who showed up to support Ric Flair.

Wolfie D will forever remember Ric Flair's retirement match as it was one of the coolest events he'd been a part of, as he added below:

"It was just very, it was very awesome, man. I'ma tell people, like; I went outside. I walked outside to the side of the ring. I wanted to watch it. I did not want to watch it on the camera where there was no audio or anything like that. I walked outside as I wanted to see what the people were feeling. And I'm telling you, man, that was the coolest f**king thing, man. I watched wrestling at the Municipal Auditorium when I was a Nashville kid, right? And I walked out there, me and Rey Mysterio sat there next to each other and just, it was just electric." [18:34 - 19:39]

Since his final bout, The Nature Boy has appeared on the independent circuit alongside his son-in-law on a few occasions. Fans will have to wait and see if he returns to his former promotion WWE in the future.

Did you like Ric Flair's most recent match? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

