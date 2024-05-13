Veteran believes current WWE champion should watch out for Cody Rhodes after the latter showed signs of heel turn

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes a current champion should keep an eye out for Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn. The champion being referred to is R-Truth.

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, Rhodes has been one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. Fans even turned on The Rock after he seemingly took The American Nightmare's WrestleMania XL spot, as they wanted the latter to finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

R-Truth recently took to X/Twitter to upload a photo where Cody Rhodes can be seen seemingly showing signs of a heel turn. The American Nightmare stared at Truth while helping the latter tie the World Tag Team Championship belt around his waist.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg noticed it and commented on the 52-year-old's post. The former D-Generation X member asked R-Truth to be careful of Rhodes because of the latter's unusual stare.

"Watch it Truth. That guy [Rhodes] is a nightmare. He’s also looking at you funny," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said Cody Rhodes would be a good heel

During a recent edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said Cody Rhodes would be a good heel if he changed his gimmick in the future.

The Phenom also mentioned that The American Nightmare gave him "heel vibes."

"I don't know that he would switch as a champion, but I don't know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don't get carried away. That's all work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character," he said.

Cody Rhodes' next opponent is all set as he will take on the current United States Champion Logan Paul in a Champion vs. Champion match at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion has planned a heel turn for The American Nightmare in the future.

